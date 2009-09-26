With their debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not and the sophomore effort Favourite Worst Nightmare , England’s Arctic Monkeys combined straight-ahead, riffy rock with incisive, sarcastic lyrics to memorable effect. The new release, Humbug (produced by Queens of the Stone Age mastermind Josh Homme), may find the lads indulging their moodier side, but it’s still plenty rocking. Stopping in Milwaukee as part of a globe-spanning promotional tour, the Monkeys should deliver a healthy mix of both old and new material, drawing a lot of fans eager to sing along to their favorite lines. Also playing: The Like.