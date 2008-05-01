Wilkie Collins’ novels never failed to weave a thoroughly good yarn, and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Collins’ 1866 novel Armadale remains true to this spirit. It navigates its way around the novel’s convoluted plot and boldly lifts up the starched petticoats of English upper-crust to reveal sexual intrigue, suicide, deception, murder, medical malpractice and opium addiction teeming beneath the veneer of propriety, and presents them in the form of a highly entertaining and rather saucy play. Tonight’s production of Armadale begins at 7:30 p.m.