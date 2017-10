Tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its production of Armadale, Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the 19th-century Wilkie Collins novel of the same name. At the core of Collins’ complicated, sensational story of fraud, love affairs and confused identities is a beautiful but deceptive villainessmurderess?named Lydia Gwilt, a female antagonist for the ages.