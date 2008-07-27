Armenian Fest, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, might not have the cachet of the larger ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, but the free event has been around far longer than they have: It began in the 1930s. You won’t find deep-fried cheese sticks here. The menu is heavy on kebobs, bureks, hummus, tabouleh and stuffed grape leaves, which can be washed down with Armenian wine and baklava. There will also be music and a cultural booth.