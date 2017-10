Armenia is one of the world's oldest surviving civilizations, and the annual festival by Milwaukee's Armenian community offers a good cross-section of its cultural and culinary traditions. It's not your ordinary church festival. Look for homemade hummus, sarma and tabouleh and beef and chicken shish kebab along with live Middle Eastern music and dancing. The event at St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave., offers free admission and parking.