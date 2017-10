It’s difficult to think of any movie better suited for the midnight circuit than Army of Darkness, an 80-minute epic for the short attention spanned that screens at the witching hour tonight at Times Cinema. Reprising his role from the Evil Dead horror films, Bruce Campbell battles a medieval army of skeletonssome of them imaginatively animated, others endearingly low-budgetwhile rattling off an endless succession of one-liners and quips, which tonight’s crowd will undoubtedly recite with him.