The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Festival in 2001, has some 36 characters being portrayed by five actors, and the adaptation has been hailed as a clever modern comedy, cleverly spun from the late 19th century adventure novel. The Mark Brown script has taken the adventure novel and turned it into a quick, entertaining stage presentation that values comedy over adventure.