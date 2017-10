The Swedish disco band ABBA has shown surprising longevity, and with the upcoming big-budget film version of the ABBA musical Mama Mia!, ABBA-mania doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. The original band has no plans to reunite, but the well-timed ABBA tribute group Arrival From Sweden will help fill the void this week, when they do a series of shows at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino. Tonight’s is at 8 p.m.