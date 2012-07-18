A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's "Art and the Animal" exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society explore the worlds of wild and domestic animals through visual art. At first glance, it would be simple to see these paintings as just pretty animal depictions. However, in slowly examining each piece, it becomes apparent that the small details convey the mannerisms and natural beauty of the subjects. While the exhibition revolves around painting, other forms of art pleasantly break it up. Sculptures of wild birds and domesticated dogs, as well as woodcarvings, are included.