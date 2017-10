Danceworks continues to pair choreography with other art forms in its “Art to Art” concert series. The latest program unites five choreographersSimon Andreas Eichinger, Jade Jablonski, Julianna LaRosa, Cassandra Motta and Sarah Wallischwith collaborators from seemingly disparate mediums, including composer Luke Wieting, sculptor Gregory Brulla, harpist Mary Keppeler, percussionist Scott Roush, lithographer Pat Smyczek and pianist Jen Van Brunt. (Also Aug. 1.)