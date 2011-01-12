A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work and legacies of North Carolina potters from the 18th and 19th centuries. The artifacts showcase various motifs and ornamentation on items like bottles and tableware. The imagery of flowers found on the worksimagery emphasized by Moravian immigrantscommonly symbolized religious concepts and the transient nature of life, “the ephemeral nature of worldly things.” The exhibit runs through Jan. 17.