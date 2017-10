ART Milwaukee teamed with Arab World Fest to curate its latest event, a Middle Eastern-themed block party on Cass Street, next to the Casablanca restaurant on Brady Street. There will be hookah tobacco samplings, Rishi tea tastings, belly dancing lessons, henna tattoos, gallery displays, a bazaar of local retailers and live re-enactments of scenes from the Humphrey Bogart film that lends Casablanca its name, courtesy of the traveling performance group The M.U.T.E.S.