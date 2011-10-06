ART Milwaukee's First Birthday Party

After a successful first year helping nurture artists including fashion designers, performance artists, architects and musicians, ART Milwaukee is celebrating its birthday with a Downtown party. This jamboree will host entertainment from numerous Milwaukee companies, including TRUE Skool's DJ scratch lessons/shows, African World Fest's dance performances, and student galleries and live painting from UWM, MIAD and Carroll University. Stone Creek Coffee will be hosting complimentary coffee tastings and vendors within the mall will be offering free food samples.