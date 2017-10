In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as handsome artist Jack and Tiffany Vance as his artist wife, Annie. The two conspire to murder Vincent Cummings, a flamboyant art dealer played with Shakespearean talent by T. Stacy Hicks, though their plans are soon complicated.