Tonight the Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) opens an exhibition focusing on Chicago's Pilsen community-part of the city's Mexican heart-in "Artists of Pilsen: Rene Hugo Arceo and Gabriel Villa." These artists, a printmaker and painter, respectively, present their artwork together with eight other artists from this distinctive neighborhood. Provocative, political images and sculptural pieces visualizing humanity's struggles and changing values ensure that the area's Latino legacy continues on. An opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m., celebrates the creative diversity and Mexican heritage of these 10 Chicago artists.