Serving your country in the military is one of the most honorable things you can do, but it's not the path for everybody. Peace Action Wisconsin and Veterans for Peace co-sponsor this acoustic concert that shines a light on some of the realities that military recruiters leave out of their enlistment pitch, and offer some alternatives to military service. Performers include Scott Hanson, Denny Rauen, Martha Cannon, Bryan Cherry, Lisa Ridgely, Justin Rolbiecki, Robert Hansen and Jonathan Burks.