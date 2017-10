Plenty of artists paint to music, but the Netherlands' Tali Farchi and Michigan's Royce Deans have turned the act into performance art. As Arumim, they make improvisational paintings in response to live music. For tonight's show at Artist and Display, 9015 W. Burleigh St., they'll be painting to the sounds of local musicians Matthew Riebe and Tony Smith. (Farchi will also host two painting-with-music workshops at Artist and Display on Saturday, March 12.)