The most divisive musical phenomenon of 2009, Asher Roth emerged from practically out of nowhere with his debut single “I Love College,” an unforgettable introduction that laid out Roth’s M.O.: He loves college, he loves drinking, he loves smoking, he loves women. He’s that college guy.

That track put Roth’s name out there, earning him a permanent place in the iTunes playlist of frat boys everywhere, right next to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.” The rest of Roth’s debut album, Asleep in the Bread Aisle , hits home his munchies-seeking slacker shtick hard. “All I do is eat, drink, smoke weed and rap and play Madden,” he boasts on “Be By Myself.” But Roth also has ambitions of being a seen as a serious rapper, not just a novelty, and he reminds listeners that he had to prove himself to no less a towering figure than Jay-Z before getting signed.

“I’m that different, just ask Jigga,” Roth raps on “La Di Da.” “He listened and witnessed the birth of a star, emerging and surging his way up to the top of the charts.”

On one of Bread Aisle’s most memorable tracks, Roth shows career-minded foresight by addressing the inevitable Eminem comparisons he invites as a white rapper. “Cause we have the same complexion and similar voice inflection, it’s easy to see the pieces and reach for that connection,” he muses on the reggae-tinged, “As I Em,” though it’s doubtful anybody could genuinely confuse the two. Eminem is Eminem. Asher Roth is that college guy.