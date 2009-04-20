The last major Wilco documentary, I Am Trying To Break Your Heart , was a sometimes turbulent account of the band’s attempts to record and release their masterwork, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot , but the new documentary Ashes of American Flags , also named for a Foxtrot song, strikes a far lighter tone. It’s a straight-forward concert film, one that finds the band in good spirits as they play some of America’s most scenic music venues. Former Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty directed the film along with his Burn to Shine collaborator, Christoph Green.