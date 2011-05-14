By the early '80s, prog-rock groups like King Crimson, Yes and Emerson, Lake & Palmer had folded, but players from those bands found a new home playing with the super-group Asia, started by ex-King Crimson bassist John Wetton. Asia hit its commercial peak early when their self-titled 1982 debut album stayed at the No. 1 spot in the United States for nine weeks and yielded the hits “Only Time Will Tell” and “Heat of the Moment,” earning a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist of the Year. The band has continued to evolve in style and lineup, adding and subtracting members while experimenting with stripped acoustic sets and more progressive rock elements, but this tour reunites all four founding members.