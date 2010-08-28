Asian Fest 2010

Around the 600 block, National Avenue is home to some of the city’s most popular Mexican restaurants, but just several miles west the scenery changes considerably, and the street displays one of Milwaukee’s richest deposit of Asian culture. For the last three years, the city’s “Little Chinatown” has showcased this culture at a free, annual block party which returns this Saturday. Attractions include dancing competitions, martial arts demonstrations, food vendors and a contest to determine the city’s best egg roll.