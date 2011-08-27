Asian Fest

Around the 600 block, National Avenue is home to some of the city's most popular Mexican restaurants. Just a few miles west, the scenery changes considerably, and the street displays one of Milwaukee's richest deposits of Asian culture. Since 2007, the city's “Little Chinatown” has showcased this culture at a free, annual festival. Attractions include dance demonstrations, live music, authentic cuisine and a contest to determine the city's best egg roll. This year the festival will be held in Arlington Heights Park, just under the 35th Street Bridge near National Avenue.