Asobi Seksu w/ Brief Candles and Gospel Gossip

On the New York group’s first two albums, Asobi Seksu crafted deft shoegaze, distinguished by the ethereal soprano of singer Yuki Chikudate, whose voice synced beautifully with the genre’s trademark synth washes and guitar roars, but the band’s latest, Hush , tames the shoegaze impulses that once defined the group. It’s a softer, more controlled set of ’80s-styled dream pop that better showcases the nuances of Chikudate’s beguiling voice, albeit at the expense of some of the thrills that made the group’s 2006 album, Citrus , so breathtaking. This bill pairs Asobi Seksu with Milwaukee’s best shoegaze band, Brief Candles, and Minneapolis shoegazers Gospel Gossip.