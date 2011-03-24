Astronautalis w/ Sims and Fresh Cut Collective

Seattle rapper Astronautalis rhymes in a mellow, rhythmic flow that owes much to spoken-word poetry over laid-back beats that take cues from rootsy indie-rock. His John Congleton-produced 2008 album, Pomegranate , featured a guest spot from Minneapolis rapper P.O.S., and the two apparently clicked: Astronautalis is now planning a full-length record with P.O.S. themed around F. Scott Fitzgerald's short stories. For this tour, Astronautalis will be supported by a live band and another rapper from P.O.S.'s Doomtree collective, Sims. The Milwaukee live hip-hop band Fresh Cut Collective opens.