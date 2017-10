In his latest book, The Quest for Absolute Security, Milwaukee FBI historian Athan Theoharis outlines a lose-lose scenario for the country. Historically, he argues, the nation’s security fears have resulted in actions that stripped citizens of civil liberties, but did little to protect them. Theoharis will detail this trapas well as U.S. presidents’ historical tension with intelligence agenciestonight during a 7 p.m. talk at the Shorewood Schwartz Bookshop location.