The Atlas Moth w/ Wolvhammer, Cause For Revelation

Like the spawn of a sinister marriage between Iron Maiden and Jimi Hendrix, the psychedelic heavy metal sound pioneered by The Atlas Moth is distinctive and monstrous. Triple-headed vocals roar through the sludgy trance-laden metal as strung-out guitars and thundering drum fills complete their audio assault. After releasing their first full-length album, A Glorified Piece of Blue Sky , in 2009, The Atlas Moth toured for a year and found inspiration for their next record. Listening to oldies tunes on the radio in their tour bus gave them the idea to put their own metal twist on songs like The Mamas and The Papas' "California Dreamin'" for their 2010 album, The One Amongst the Weed Fields .