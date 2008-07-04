Atlatl, The Candliers, and Other Local Favorites

Atlatl, a young Milwaukee group that teeters back and forth between harmonic jam-rock and ramshackle indie-rock, does a 6:15 p.m. show at the Summerfest’s only all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, sponsored by the Shepherd Express. The group has clocked considerably airplay on Radio Milwaukee 88.9 for their Modest Mouse-ish single, “Hey Man.”

“You can’t play a sad song on the banjo,” Steve Martin once keenly observed, and his maxim holds true in the music of Riverwest’s perky seven-piece The Candliers. They write bittersweet odes to times long past, then cheerfully play the hell out of them, nodding to old-time ragtime and swing music. They’ll do a 7:15 p.m. show at the Cascio Groove Garage.