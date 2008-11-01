Soliciting studio contributions from the live band with which they’ve taken to touring in recent years, Atmosphere came up with their richest, fullest sound yet for their latest album, When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Shit Gold. The record also finds notoriously moody rapper Slug moving away from his autobiographical diatribes toward clean, fictional narratives. Thanks in part to the booming ode to misanthropy “You,” an irresistible single that’s clocked considerable airplay on Milwaukee stations, Lemons is Atmosphere’s highest-charting record yet. Before Atmosphere’s 8 p.m. show at the Riverside Theater, the group will do a 1:45 p.m. meet-and-greet session at the East Side Exclusive Company.