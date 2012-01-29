In addition to the loyal stable of fans they've built up over three albums, the Ohio metalcore band Attack Attack! also claims a different kind of Internet notoriety: They're the originators of a sort-of genre called “crabcore,” so titled because of the way they crouch into extreme, crab-like squats in their music videos and onstageas if their fusion of metal and electronica didn't already seem bizarre enough to audiences over a certain age. YouTube videos and .gif images of the band in these uncomfortable-looking positions have made them an enduring Internet meme. This month they released their latest album, <i>This Means War</i>, on the Oregon metal label Rise. Also on the bill: The Ghost Inside, Sleeping With Sirens, Chunk! No Captain Chunk! and Dream on, Dreamer.