AUTOMatic w/ The Night Krawlers, Element Everest and Raze

The latest offshoot from Milwaukee’s comic-book themed rap collective House of M, the duo AUTOMatic teams rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. with DJ Trellmatic, who together make animated, alternative hip-hop in the spirit of early Pharcyde and golden-era Gang Starr. As A.P.R.I.M.E. raps on “Do You Want It,” the duo’s debut album Trellmatic promises “thought-provoking music for my people smoking pounds of trees,” with plenty of smooth, jazzy beats, dusty samples and ruminations on “the days of Public Enemy, Kane and Rakim.” Tonight is the record’s release party.