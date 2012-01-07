Swedish DJ Avicii is coming off a breakthrough 2011 that saw him release one of Europe's most popular dance singles, “Levels,” a merry slab of house-pop that memorably incorporated an unlikely Etta James sample; top the American dance charts with his Leona Lewis collaboration “Collide”; remix Coldplay and Daft Punk; and earn a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording for his collaboration with David Guetta, “Sunshine.” Like Guetta, Avicii's style of electro-house is acutely in tune with the contemporary pop charts, so the 22-year-old seems set to become a real player in Top 40 music this year. <P>