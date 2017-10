Musician Aaron Bruno thinks in big ideas. With his electro-rock band Under the Influence of Giants, he paid homage to the big names of classic rock and funk. His solo project Awolnation is less cheeky, but no less ambitious. The band's debut album, Megalithic Symphony , is as big as its title suggests, a dance-rock album so audacious that its single “Sail,” a moderate alternative-radio hit, pays homage to the classic Styx anthem “Come Sail Away.”