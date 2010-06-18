Should his critically acclaimed but low-rated NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation” not last beyond its next season, Aziz Ansari will still have plenty of work to keep him busy. He’s been in talks to star in as many as three films produced through Judd Apatow, including a Funny People spin-off about Ansari’s arrogant, stand-up alter-ego, Raaaaaaaandy. Ansari is also a rising star on the real stand-up circuit, this year having released his first record, Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening , a sharp, pop-culture-obsessed set capped by memorable routines about Kanye West and R. Kelly.