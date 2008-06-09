It’s easy to take B.B. King for granted. For 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, and even as he entered his 80s he barely slowed down. It was a sobering moment, then, when he announced his “farewell tour” in 2006. Fans who had gotten used to seeing him annually were forced to imagine a world where he would no longer be headlining their favorite blues festivals. But two years later the hard-touring legend is still booked for plenty of shows and he has thankfully toned down talk of a final farewell. He returns to Milwaukee to play an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight.