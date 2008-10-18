Little-changed since their late-’70s reign as the kings and queens of Athens’ once-proud college rock sceneor, for that matter, from the late-’80s stardom they amassed when “Love Shack” became the country’s favorite party songThe B-52s returned after a 16-year studio hiatus this year for Funplex. Though they’re now set to bigger, more modern dance-club beats, their songs still ring out with the boy-girl back-and-forth and the campy declarations of freakiness that made this would-be novelty group so enduring. Funplex’s title track has even returned the foursome to the radio, albeit mostly to the college radio where they got their start, not the Top 40 where they made their fortune. Tonight they play an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater.