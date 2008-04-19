There’s something reassuring about international ska bands, a comfort that comes from knowing that although a band may hail from half a globe away, their music can still sound like it was recorded next door. The French outfit Babylon Circus, which plays an 8 p.m. show at Alverno College tonight, puts a few globe-trotting twists on the textbook ska soundthere’s a lot more Bob Marley in the vocals than usual, and an occasional Balkan Gypsy shuffle to the guitarsbut their underlying ska rhythm is as familiar as it is universal.