Back to School Bash w/ Michal Menert

Known for dreamy, organic tunes heavily influenced by his Eastern European roots, Michal Menert kicks off the Miramar Theatre's “Back to School Bash” on Saturday. Co-producer of Pretty Lights' debut album Taking Up Your Precious Time , Menert wears countless artistic hats, balancing the roles of DJ, composer, keyboardist, guitarist, and producer. He manages to maintain an eclectic mix of digital sampling and funky synth beats, while staying true to his Polish origins. Special guest DJ Vinnie Toma, from the Dirty Disco Kids, will offer classic, sample-heavy hip-hop.