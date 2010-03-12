Backyard Tire Fire w/ Crooked Barn Duo

Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that record and its follow-ups Good to Be and The Places We Lived , they’d happily settle for just being a well-liked bar band. With a persistent, rootsy twang, the band evokes shades of The Replacements, The Violent Femmes and early Wilco. The group will split an 8 p.m. bill tonight with the Crooked Barn Duo at Shank Hall.