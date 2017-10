Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sing “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans, but judging from their agreeably little record, they’d settle for just being a well-liked bar band. With a persistent, rootsy twang, the band evokes shades of The Replacements, The Violent Femmes and early Wilco. They’ll do a 7 p.m. show at the Rave tonight, backed by two similarly amiable country-rock acts, Ha Ha Tonka and Blueheels.