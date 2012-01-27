Bad Boy Bill w/ Nick Rockwell, DanAconda and NoizePollution

Before he was a storied DJ, Bad Boy Bill was just another Windy City house fan, mixing records in his bedroom at 4 a.m. and priming for a shot on the decks. Like many players of the '80s scene, Bill made his own promo tapes, distributing them to movers and shakers and giving them away at his shows. Eventually they piqued the interest of legendary Farley “Jackmaster” Funk of WBMX's Hot Mix 5 team, and Bill soon became one of the Chicago house scene's biggest exports. After 25 years of spinning, Bill's live sets continue to reflect his hip-hop influences, with the DJ often using four (and sometimes even six) turntables at once. In 2009, he released his first proper full-length record, <i>The Album</i>.