Before he was a DJ, Bad Boy Bill was another just Windy City house fan, mixing records in his bedroom at 4 a.m. and priming for a shot on the decks. Like many players of the day, Bill let his beats speak for themselves-until they piqued the legendary ear of Farley "Jackmaster" Funk of WBMX's Hot Mix Five team. After more than 20 years in dance music, Bill's live sets continue to reflect his hip-hop roots, often using four turntables at once. In the end, he still delivers fast, fluid performances that hang loosely over audiences then pulls them in with sonic flash. Tonight Bad Boy Bill returns to Milwaukee for a 9 p.m. show at the Rave.