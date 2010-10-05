One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed a run of amiable rock singles, most memorably the classic-rock standards “Can’t Get Enough” and “Feel Like Making Love.” The band’s gone through some changes this decadeRodgers toured as the new singer for Queen, and Burrell passed away in 2006but the group has toured aggressively over the last couple of years, releasing a live DVD earlier this year.