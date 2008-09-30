You have to wonder if, after seven years together, the Sublime tribute band Badfish ever gets tired of playing Sublime musicespecially since Sublime only recorded three albums, so there isn’t a whole lot of material for them to cover. But the continued demand for Sublime’s music, especially on campus, has turned this tribute band into a million-dollar industry, so they’re in too deep to stop now. To satisfy their need to play songs that they haven’t already covered hundreds of times, the members of Badfish maintain a side band called Scotty Don’t, which conveniently opens for Badfish at the group’s 8 p.m. show tonight.