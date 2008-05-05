The 2000 satire Bamboozled may not be one of Spike Lee’s most acclaimed films, but it’s certainly one of his most poignant. A scathing send-up of race s in popular cultureand perhaps a direct response to the UPN sitcoms of the late ’90s like “Homeboys in Outer Space” and “The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer”the film features enough instances of the N-word to make Nas blush, and a horrifying final montage of racist, black-face depictions of African Americans from the early twentieth century. The film screens tonight at 7 p.m.