Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked Hop’s Jackalope Lounj to spin a mix of rap, funk and rock music past and present. Half-price drink specials are offered as part of Service Industry Night.