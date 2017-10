A staple of regional music and jazz festivals like Summerfest, Jazz in the Park and the Third Ward Jazz Festival, tonight singer Barbara Stephan celebrates the release of her latest album, I’m Awake, with a 6:45 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre. Featuring production from Joe Puerta and guitars from Keith Pulvermacher and Mike DeRose, the record spotlights Stephan’s buoyant, R&B-inflected voice, which fills these soft pop songs with a pervasive warmth.