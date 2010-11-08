Barenaked Ladies w/ Jukebox the Ghost

Given how instrumental his hearty voice and quirky humor were to both the band’s image and sound, it’s surprising how little Barenaked Ladies’ longtime co-songwriter Steven Page is missed from the band’s latest record, All in Good Time. Since Page left the group for a solo career last year following a 2008 arrest for cocaine possession, singer Ed Robertson invited bassist Jim Creeggan and keyboardist Kevin Hearn to take on extra vocal responsibilities, preserving the collaborative feel that’s always been much of the band’s appeal. The result is a record that’s more straight-faced and less quirky than most of the group’s albums, but one that still sounds very much like a Barenaked Ladies album.