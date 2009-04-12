In the Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Barney & Bee , it’s the early 1970s and Jo and Stephen are hosting a dinner party. The comedy's central conflict is introduced early on, when Jo and Stephen discover that they've invited both Barney and Bee to the party-an estranged couple who don't get along. In addition to playing Jo and Stephen, Gray and Moses play Barney and Bee. Gray also makes an appearance as Bee's young, hippie boyfriend Alex. The two actors hold down opposite ends of the quick-change comedy quite well.