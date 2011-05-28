Former Dream Syndicate leader Steve Wynn is joined by an all-star lineup of players including co-writer/bassist Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, The Minus 5, R.E.M.), guitarist Peter Buck (R.E.M., The Minus 5) and drummer Linda Pitmon (Zuzu's Petals, Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3) in the supergroup The Baseball Project. The group is touring behind its second album of baseball-themed songs, Volume Two: High and Inside . Their songs are a delightful mix of nostalgia, arcane lore and playful enthusiasm. They range widely from fan paeans “Don't Call Them Twinkies,” featuring The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, and the San Francisco Giants anthem “Panda and the Freak” to character sketches such as “(I'm) Ted Fucking Williams,” where the slugger laments that Mickey Mantle gets all the attention, and “Here Lies Carl Mays,” which offers a beyond-the-grave post-mortem credited to the only Major League pitcher to kill a man with a pitched ball.