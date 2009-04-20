In the light but crowd-pleasing 2007 independent Brazilian comedy Basic Sanitation , the small, orderly community of Linha Cristal is suddenly overwhelmed by the smell of sewage. They desperately need a new drainage ditch built, but the town has no public funds for such a project. When an industrious villager realizes the town does have funds set aside for creating a short fiction video, she drafts a screenplay for a horror film about a Ditch Monster, hoping to use the film as a smoke screen for building a drainage ditch. Of course, making a film proves to be harder than the town expects.